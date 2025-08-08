Skydance acquires Paramount for $8B, creating 'Paramount, a Skydance Corporation'

Deal goes through after Skydance agreed to strict conditions

For viewers, this means Paramount Plus and Pluto TV will be on a unified technology stack—so expect a smoother streaming experience.

Shareholders got a $1.75 billion payout, and Shari Redstone has left the board.

The deal only went through after Skydance agreed to some strict conditions from regulators—including ending certain diversity programs and settling a lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump.

Ellison is focusing on AI tools and virtual production tech to shake up how shows get made and streamed—so the way we watch (and what we watch) could start looking pretty different soon.