Skydance acquires Paramount for $8B, creating 'Paramount, a Skydance Corporation'
Skydance Media has officially acquired Paramount Global for $8 billion, creating a new company called "Paramount, a Skydance Corporation."
David Ellison is taking over as chairman and CEO.
The big idea? Bring together all of Paramount's studios, streaming services, and TV networks under one tech-powered roof.
Deal goes through after Skydance agreed to strict conditions
For viewers, this means Paramount Plus and Pluto TV will be on a unified technology stack—so expect a smoother streaming experience.
Shareholders got a $1.75 billion payout, and Shari Redstone has left the board.
The deal only went through after Skydance agreed to some strict conditions from regulators—including ending certain diversity programs and settling a lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump.
Ellison is focusing on AI tools and virtual production tech to shake up how shows get made and streamed—so the way we watch (and what we watch) could start looking pretty different soon.