Next Article
OTT: 'Ekka' starring Yuva Rajkumar set for Amazon Prime Video
Ekka, the Kannada film starring Yuva Rajkumar and directed by Rohit Padaki, is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video around August 15.
The movie opened well in theaters after its July 18 release but couldn't keep up at the box office, earning ₹11cr against a ₹20cr budget.
Fans are still waiting for an official OTT release date.
Story and cast of 'Ekka'
The story follows Muthu (Rajkumar), whose life spirals after he saves a gangster named Mastaan. Atul Kulkarni and Shruthi Krishna play key roles alongside him.
Produced by PRK Productions, KRG Studios, and Jayanna Films, Ekka had high hopes but faced tough competition in cinemas.
If you missed it on the big screen, streaming might be your chance to catch up.