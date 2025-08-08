OTT: 'Ekka' starring Yuva Rajkumar set for Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Ekka, the Kannada film starring Yuva Rajkumar and directed by Rohit Padaki, is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video around August 15.

The movie opened well in theaters after its July 18 release but couldn't keep up at the box office, earning ₹11cr against a ₹20cr budget.

Fans are still waiting for an official OTT release date.