Hindi films smashed box office records in 2025

In numbers:

Dhurandhar topped the charts with ₹950 crore in India (some sources report a little over ₹960 crore worldwide), becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

Other big hitters like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava crossed ₹500 crore each, while Saiyaara, Coolie, and Mahavatar Narsimha made over ₹300 crore.

Total Hindi gross rose 18% to ₹5,504 crore, with 93% of Hindi box-office collections coming from original Hindi releases.