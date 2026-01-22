Hindi films smashed box office records in 2025
2025 was a huge year for Hindi cinema, with box office earnings hitting ₹5,504 crore, making up 41% of the total Indian box-office gross of ₹13,395 crore—the highest ever.
Original Hindi movies led this surge, pulling in ₹5,504 crore and setting a new industry record.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar topped the charts with ₹950 crore in India (some sources report a little over ₹960 crore worldwide), becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.
Other big hitters like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava crossed ₹500 crore each, while Saiyaara, Coolie, and Mahavatar Narsimha made over ₹300 crore.
Total Hindi gross rose 18% to ₹5,504 crore, with 93% of Hindi box-office collections coming from original Hindi releases.
What changed?
Audiences clearly preferred original Hindi stories—93% of earnings came from homegrown films, while dubbed South Indian movies dropped to just 7%.
This shift shows viewers are loving fresh local content more than ever before.