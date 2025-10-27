'M3GAN 2.0' hits JioHotstar: Know cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The much-awaited Hollywood horror film, M3GAN 2.0, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The movie, which was released in theaters on June 27, 2025, is available in Hindi and English. It's written and directed by Gerard Johnstone and received mixed reviews upon its release. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Film overview
Plot of 'M3GAN 2.0'
The film is a science fiction thriller that continues the story of Gemma (Allison Williams), who seeks to resurrect her creation, M3GAN, which was destroyed in the eponymous first part. The sequel delves into themes of resurrection and a battle with the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). The film also introduces AMELIA, a powerful military AI developed using M3GAN's stolen technology. It's set two years after the events of the original movie.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
The film features Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN, along with Amie Donald, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Ivanna Sakhno in lead roles. The music was composed by Chris Bacon, and the cinematography was handled by Toby Oliver. The first part is also available on JioHotstar.