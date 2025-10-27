'M3GAN 2.0' hits JioHotstar: Know cast, plot, and more

Film overview

Plot of 'M3GAN 2.0'

The film is a science fiction thriller that continues the story of Gemma (Allison Williams), who seeks to resurrect her creation, M3GAN, which was destroyed in the eponymous first part. The sequel delves into themes of resurrection and a battle with the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). The film also introduces AMELIA, a powerful military AI developed using M3GAN's stolen technology. It's set two years after the events of the original movie.