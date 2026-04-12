'Chura Liya,' 'Dum Maro...': How Asha-RD Burman created magic together

Renowned Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle , known for her soulful voice and chart-topping songs like Tumse Milke, Sapne Mein, and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main, has passed away. The singer (92) died on Sunday from multiple-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her legendary career was marked by several classic collaborations with her husband and iconic music composer Rahul Dev Burman (RD Burman). As we honor Bhosle, let's revisit their tender personal and professional partnership.

Professional bond Professional beginnings and early hits Bhosle and Burman's professional journey began in the early 1960s. Their first major hit was Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. This marked the beginning of a partnership that would create magic for decades. Despite a six-year age gap, with Burman being younger than Bhosle, their shared passion for music helped them develop a strong, special bond.

Personal connection Personal relationship and iconic songs Bhosle and Burman's personal relationship blossomed during the 1970s. Their collaboration gave us timeless hits like Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. They also delivered evergreen tracks such as Duniya Mein Logon Ko, Pal Do Pal, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Pyar Mein Dil, O Mere Sona, O Haseena Zulfonwali, and Lekar Hum Diwana Dil. The fusion of Western and Indian influences set their collaborations apart, lending the songs an immortal feel.

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Relationship struggles Burman's tragic demise in 1994 Despite their love, Bhosle and Burman's journey wasn't without challenges. After their marriage in 1980, Burman's career faced a surprising decline. He also battled health issues due to smoking and drinking. However, Bhosle stood by him during these tough times, providing emotional support even after their separation. Sadly, after 14 years of marriage, Burman passed away in January 1994 at the age of 54.

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