5 ways 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' got adult friendships totally wrong

The iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been loved for its portrayal of adult friendships. While the series presents a close-knit group of friends who are always there for each other, it ignores the complexities and challenges that come with real-life relationships. Here's how F.R.I.E.N.D.S misrepresented adult friendships.

#1 The illusion of constant availability In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, characters are always available for each other, no matter what. This constant availability creates an unrealistic expectation that adult friends should always be there for each other. In reality, work commitments, family responsibilities, and personal obligations often make it difficult to maintain such availability. This unrealistic portrayal can lead to disappointment when real-life friendships don't measure up to this idealized version.

#2 Simplifying conflict resolution The show often resolves conflicts quickly and easily, usually within an episode or two. In real life, however, conflicts can be more complicated and may require time and effort to resolve. Friendships involve navigating differences in opinions and values, which may not always have a clear or immediate resolution. This oversimplification can give viewers a skewed idea of how to handle disagreements in their own friendships.

#3 Overlooking personal growth challenges F.R.I.E.N.D.S depicts characters who largely remain the same throughout the series, with little focus on personal growth or change. In reality, people evolve due to the different experiences and challenges they face in life. These changes can affect friendships significantly as individuals grow apart or develop new interests that may not align with those of their friends.