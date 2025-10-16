How Henry Golding became Hollywood's breakout star

Henry Golding, the Malaysian-British actor, has taken Hollywood by storm with his charming personality and acting chops. From a humble background to a cultural icon, Golding's journey is nothing short of inspiring. With the likes of Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has become a household name in America. Here's how he did it.

Early days Early life and career beginnings Born in Sarawak, Malaysia, Golding spent his formative years in the UK. Before stepping into the world of acting, he worked as a model and TV presenter. These experiences gave him the confidence and exposure to pursue acting. His big break came when he was cast as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

Major role Breakthrough role in 'Crazy Rich Asians' Crazy Rich Asians was not just a commercial success but also a cultural milestone. It was the first major Hollywood film with an all-Asian cast in over 25 years. Golding's portrayal of Nick Young earned him critical acclaim and opened doors to new opportunities. The film's success established him as one of Hollywood's leading men.

Versatile actor Expanding horizons with diverse roles After Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has taken on a range of roles that highlight his versatility as an actor. From action-packed movies like The Gentlemen to romantic dramas like Last Christmas, he has proven his capability to adapt to different genres. His choice of roles reflects a desire to challenge himself while contributing positively to representation in cinema.