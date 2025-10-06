How Indian courts are helping celebrities fight personality rights violations Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

AI deepfakes are getting out of hand, and Indian courts are stepping in.

Back in 2022, the Delhi High Court sided with Amitabh Bachchan after his voice and image were used without permission.

Since then, celebs like Anil Kapoor (targeted by fake obscene videos), Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (hurt by phony medical endorsements), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karan Johar have all turned to the courts to protect themselves from misuse of their likeness, with some cases involving AI-driven fakes.