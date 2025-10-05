Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' nears ₹250 crore in India

Film set to cross ₹50 crore mark internationally

The film has pulled in around ₹195 crore across India and another ₹40 crore overseas within three days.

Its strong connection with both Hindi and Kannada-speaking fans pushed it close to the ₹250 crore mark domestically by October 5, and it's also set to cross ₹50 crore internationally—setting a new benchmark for Kannada cinema.