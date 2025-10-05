Next Article
Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' nears ₹250 crore in India
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is making waves since its global release on October 2, 2025.
The period folk action thriller opened huge with ₹88 crore and quickly climbed to about ₹235 crore worldwide in just three days—making it the third-highest grossing Kannada film ever.
Film set to cross ₹50 crore mark internationally
The film has pulled in around ₹195 crore across India and another ₹40 crore overseas within three days.
Its strong connection with both Hindi and Kannada-speaking fans pushed it close to the ₹250 crore mark domestically by October 5, and it's also set to cross ₹50 crore internationally—setting a new benchmark for Kannada cinema.