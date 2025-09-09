Why Melissa McCarthy is a force on OTT platforms

Melissa McCarthy, the brilliant mind behind Molly, knows how to keep her career fresh. The actor-comedian has long entertained the masses with her TV and movie appearances. However, with the digital age, McCarthy has taken on several OTT comedies, allowing her to reach new audiences and remind everyone why she's still a force to be reckoned with. Here's how she's done it!

#1 'The Starling' showcases versatility In The Starling, McCarthy took on a role that showcased her versatility as an actor. The film was a mix of comedy and drama, giving McCarthy a chance to delve into the various shades of her acting talents. Her performance was lauded for its depth and nuance, proving she can tackle complex characters with finesse. The project only helped cement her status as a multifaceted performer who can deliver both humor and emotion.

#2 'Thunder Force' brings superhero comedy With Thunder Force, McCarthy also entered the superhero space, albeit with a comedic touch. The film features her alongside Octavia Spencer as they play unlikely superheroes battling crime together. This fusion of action and comedy gave McCarthy a chance to display her comedic timing while also diving into a much-loved genre. Its success on OTT only further established her reign in comedy.

#3 Collaborations with Ben Falcone McCarthy often teams up with her husband, director and writer Ben Falcone. Together, they've created some of the most successful projects on OTT platforms, such as movies like Superintelligence. The collaborations have given them an opportunity to create content that matches their vision for comedy while reaching far and wide online. Their partnership still delivers some knockout content that appeals to everyone.