Richard Linklater's secret to making movies that feel real

Richard Linklater is one of the most unique storytellers in Hollywood . He often takes inspiration from real-life experiences and events, creating stories that strike a chord with audiences. His movies are authentic and relatable, giving viewers a glimpse into the complexities of the ordinary. By focusing on true human interactions and emotions, Linklater has found his niche in the industry.

#1 'Boyhood' and the passage of time In Boyhood, Linklater delves into the idea of time by shooting over 12 years with the same cast. This revolutionary technique enables viewers to see the characters grow and evolve in real-time, delivering a true representation of life's journey. The film's format is reminiscent of real-life journeys, underlining how time molds people and their relationships. This approach showcases Linklater's dedication to documenting real human experiences instead of relying on conventional cinematic methods.

#2 Dialogue-driven storytelling in the 'Before' trilogy The Before trilogy highlights Linklater's mastery in writing dialogue-driven stories that focus more on character development than plot twists or action sequences. Through natural conversations between characters, he explores themes of love, identity, and existentialism. This way, viewers can connect deeply with the characters' thoughts and emotions, making their stories more relatable, grounded in reality.

#3 Emphasis on ordinary lives in 'Dazed and Confused' Dazed and Confused is the perfect epitome of how Linklater's storytelling style showcases ordinary lives. Set during a day at a 1976 high school, the film captures mundane yet important experiences of teenagers coming of age. The movie shines a light on the ordinary lives of people, rather than on dramatic plotlines or exaggerated scenarios often witnessed in Hollywood films about youth culture during this era.