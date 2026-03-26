How to watch Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'
Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, just landed in theaters on March 20, 2026, and it's already made a splash with an $80.5 million opening weekend.
The story follows Dr. Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone on a spaceship with zero memory and slowly pieces together that he's humanity's last hope.
Theatrical release and future streaming options
Right now, you'll need to catch Project Hail Mary in theaters. It isn't streaming yet.
Since it's from Amazon MGM Studios, it'll probably hit Prime Video after its theater run, while an early digital rental/purchase window could arrive in late April, with streaming on Prime Video more likely following later.
The film has strong box-office momentum and has been noted for expansive visuals and immersive sound design, making it a theatrical pick for space-adventure fans.