How to watch Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'

Theatrical release and future streaming options

Right now, you'll need to catch Project Hail Mary in theaters. It isn't streaming yet.

Since it's from Amazon MGM Studios, it'll probably hit Prime Video after its theater run, while an early digital rental/purchase window could arrive in late April, with streaming on Prime Video more likely following later.

The film has strong box-office momentum and has been noted for expansive visuals and immersive sound design, making it a theatrical pick for space-adventure fans.