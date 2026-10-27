How will the next James Bond be chosen? Explained
What's the story
The hunt for the next James Bond is reportedly nearing its end, with a handful of actors set for screen tests. These auditions could be crucial in determining Daniel Craig's successor, the actor who last portrayed the iconic British secret agent. However, before the fans can get their new 007, here are a few tests the reported candidates must pass.
Performance evaluation
Actors will be assessed on stunts and camera presence
The final screen tests will reportedly assess the actors in three key areas: camera presence, stunts, and dialogue delivery.
These evaluations will provide the creative team with insights into how an actor might handle the physical demands of the role, command the screen, and deliver Bond's distinctive mix of confidence and restraint.
Audition legacy
Here's how producers used to test actors for Bond role
Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson said in 2022 that a scene from From Russia with Love (1963) was traditionally used to test would-be 007s.
In the scene, Sean Connery's Bond returns to his hotel room after an assassination attempt and finds Tatiana Romanova, played by Daniela Bianchi, waiting in his bed.
Wilson described it as a difficult test for actors hoping to play Bond.
Audition details
Final round of auditions have begun
As per Variety and The Wrap, the final round of screen tests began on October 23.
Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor are among the actors reportedly involved in this round, along with an unidentified fourth "mystery actor," who has sparked widespread speculation online.
Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the shortlist or announced its next Bond.
Casting oversight
More about behind-the-scenes
Casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on productions like Game of Thrones, is overseeing the search for the next James Bond.
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is attached to the upcoming Bond movie, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.
It will be the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios's full creative control, after the studio's 2025 agreement with longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Wilson.