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How will the next James Bond be chosen? Explained
The next 007 will be revealed soon!

How will the next James Bond be chosen? Explained

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 27, 2026
06:12 pm
What's the story

The hunt for the next James Bond is reportedly nearing its end, with a handful of actors set for screen tests. These auditions could be crucial in determining Daniel Craig's successor, the actor who last portrayed the iconic British secret agent. However, before the fans can get their new 007, here are a few tests the reported candidates must pass.

Performance evaluation

Actors will be assessed on stunts and camera presence

The final screen tests will reportedly assess the actors in three key areas: camera presence, stunts, and dialogue delivery.

These evaluations will provide the creative team with insights into how an actor might handle the physical demands of the role, command the screen, and deliver Bond's distinctive mix of confidence and restraint.

Audition legacy

Here's how producers used to test actors for Bond role

Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson said in 2022 that a scene from From Russia with Love (1963) was traditionally used to test would-be 007s.

In the scene, Sean Connery's Bond returns to his hotel room after an assassination attempt and finds Tatiana Romanova, played by Daniela Bianchi, waiting in his bed.

Wilson described it as a difficult test for actors hoping to play Bond.

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Audition details

Final round of auditions have begun

As per Variety and The Wrap, the final round of screen tests began on October 23.

Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor are among the actors reportedly involved in this round, along with an unidentified fourth "mystery actor," who has sparked widespread speculation online.

Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the shortlist or announced its next Bond.

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Casting oversight

More about behind-the-scenes

Casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on productions like Game of Thrones, is overseeing the search for the next James Bond.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is attached to the upcoming Bond movie, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

It will be the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios's full creative control, after the studio's 2025 agreement with longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Wilson.

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