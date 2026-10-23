Who will be next James Bond? Final screen test begins
What's the story
The long-awaited announcement of the next James Bond is finally upon us. According to a report by Variety, final screen tests for the new 007 character are scheduled to take place within the next week. The testing will reportedly start as early as Friday (local time), and Callum Turner and Jack Lowden are likely one of the candidates for these tests.
Director's role
Denis Villeneuve to direct the film
Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the upcoming Bond film, which will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
The casting process is being led by casting extraordinaire Nina Gold.
Although an official timeline for announcing the new Bond actor has not been disclosed, it is expected that Amazon will make an announcement before 2026 ends.
Contenders
Lowden and Turner were rumored to be in contention
Both Lowden and Turner have been rumored to be in the running for the coveted Bond role.
The speculation intensified when Gary Oldman seemingly hinted that his Slow Horses co-star, Lowden, was among the final candidates.
However, the 36-year-old's wife, Saoirse Ronan, later said that it's "not really a subject that's coming up in our house."
Meanwhile, Turner has been a popular choice among the fans.
Studio's stance
Amazon MGM Studios has not commented on the reports
Amazon MGM Studios, which acquired the Bond series rights in 2022 in an $8.5 billion deal, has not confirmed or denied any reports about the final screen tests.
In an earlier statement, the studio said, "The search for the next James Bond is under way."
"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."
Director's choice
Villeneuve is a 'diehard Bond fan'
Villeneuve, a self-proclaimed "diehard Bond fan," has said that his love for the franchise is what made him agree to direct the next Bond film.
He told Empire, "I want to make sure that I will be severe with the material. That I will not be complacent."
The film is reportedly being prepared for a 2028 release.