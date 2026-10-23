Who will be next James Bond? Final screen test begins

Both Lowden and Turner have been rumored to be in the running for the coveted Bond role.

The speculation intensified when Gary Oldman seemingly hinted that his Slow Horses co-star, Lowden, was among the final candidates.

However, the 36-year-old's wife, Saoirse Ronan, later said that it's "not really a subject that's coming up in our house."

Meanwhile, Turner has been a popular choice among the fans.