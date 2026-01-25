Hrithik's 'War 2' set for TV premiere on Republic Day

Film details 'War 2' continues Agent Kabir's journey In War 2, Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir, who embarks on a new mission against a formidable enemy played by NTR. The film takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride while delivering high-octane action sequences. One standout moment is the song Aavan Jaavan, which captures the chemistry between Roshan and the female lead, Kiara Advani.

Actor insights 'War 2' aims to entertain audiences of all ages Both Roshan and NTR expressed their excitement for the television premiere of War 2. Roshan said, "War 2 takes Kabir's journey to a much deeper and more intense space." NTR added, "The film brings together scale and intensity in a way that's meant to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages." Advani, meanwhile, called her experience "exciting" and "creatively enriching."

