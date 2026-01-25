Hrithik's 'War 2' set for TV premiere on Republic Day
What's the story
The action-packed film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, will make its world TV premiere on Star Gold this Republic Day. The movie will air on Monday (January 26) at 7:30pm, giving fans a chance to witness the epic clash between Roshan and NTR from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster hit War.
Film details
'War 2' continues Agent Kabir's journey
In War 2, Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir, who embarks on a new mission against a formidable enemy played by NTR. The film takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride while delivering high-octane action sequences. One standout moment is the song Aavan Jaavan, which captures the chemistry between Roshan and the female lead, Kiara Advani.
Actor insights
'War 2' aims to entertain audiences of all ages
Both Roshan and NTR expressed their excitement for the television premiere of War 2. Roshan said, "War 2 takes Kabir's journey to a much deeper and more intense space." NTR added, "The film brings together scale and intensity in a way that's meant to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages." Advani, meanwhile, called her experience "exciting" and "creatively enriching."
Director's vision
Mukerji emphasizes 'War 2's visual ambition
Mukerji spoke about the film's visual ambition, saying it allowed him to explore a new creative space. He said, "We focused on building a visually grand world which offers high-octane action and an entertaining experience to the viewers." The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and received mixed reviews upon release. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.