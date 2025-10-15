Next Article
Hrithik Roshan wins legal battle against online impersonation
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan just scored a legal win—Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of unauthorized posts using his name, image, likeness, or voice for unauthorized commercial use.
The decision came after Hrithik filed a lawsuit to protect his personality rights, to prevent people from exploiting his identity without permission.
Court's ruling adds to growing trend of protecting public figures
Hrithik's case is part of a bigger push by courts to protect public figures online, especially as AI tech makes it easier to fake content.
The court has made similar calls before for other stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
With more celebs fighting back against digital misuse, these rulings are setting new ground rules for how personal identities are used—and misused—on the internet.