Hrithik Roshan wins legal battle against online impersonation

Court's ruling adds to growing trend of protecting public figures

Hrithik's case is part of a bigger push by courts to protect public figures online, especially as AI tech makes it easier to fake content.

The court has made similar calls before for other stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

With more celebs fighting back against digital misuse, these rulings are setting new ground rules for how personal identities are used—and misused—on the internet.