In a recent interview with The Guardian, veteran actor Ian McKellen revealed that legendary actor Alec Guinness once advised him against publicly supporting gay rights. The advice came as Guinness believed it was "somewhat unseemly for an actor to dabble in public or political affairs." Despite the advice, McKellen didn't withdraw his support for Stonewall, a UK gay rights lobby group he helped establish.

Details 'He thought it unseemly...pleaded with me to withdraw' McKellen recalled his lunch with Guinness, where the latter expressed concern over his involvement with Stonewall. "He had heard about my work to establish Stonewall... He thought it somewhat unseemly for an actor to dabble in public or political affairs and advised me, sort of pleaded with me, to withdraw." However, McKellen didn't heed this advice.

Recent thoughts McKellen came out publicly in 1988 at 48 McKellen recently revisited his conversation with Guinness after watching the touring play Two Halves of Guinness, a solo show featuring Zeb Soanes as the Star Wars actor. The play, according to McKellen, "hints at Sir Alec's latent bisexuality in a way that would have upset him, I suppose." Despite Guinness's advice, McKellen has been an outspoken advocate for gay rights since coming out publicly in 1988 at 48 during a BBC radio interview.

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