Was the entire Jimmy Kimmel fiasco about Disney's CEO?

Jimmy Kimmel 's recent one-week suspension from his late-night show , Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was more about protecting the legacy of Disney CEO Bob Iger than political reasons, multiple ABC insiders have revealed. The decision came after Kimmel faced backlash for his comments on the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. This criticism led Nexstar Media Group, which owns nearly 200 stations, to threaten pulling his show from ABC affiliates.

Insider insights Iger's business interests and personal connections influenced the decision Insiders told Page Six that Iger's decision to suspend Kimmel was driven by both business interests and personal relationships. One insider said, "[Iger] may come across as this slick Hollywood Mr Nice Guy, but he's no bulls**t. He's all about business." Another added that Iger's personal friendship with Kimmel complicated the issue of his suspension.

Legacy concerns Protecting legacy and financial considerations were also factors The decision to suspend Kimmel was also influenced by Iger's desire to protect his legacy. Insiders said, "[Iger] is in no danger of not being rich, but if he loses the FCC and ABC suffers financially, then he suffers." "He wants to be a visionary like Walt Disney." Another insider added, "His decision was guided by principle and the desire to do the right thing for the company."