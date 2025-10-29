'Ikkis' trailer: Agastya Nanda shines as youngest Param Vir Chakra
The trailer for "Ikkis" just dropped, introducing Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal—the youngest-ever Param Vir Chakra awardee—whose courage stood out during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, this biopic hits theaters December 2025.
Trailer highlights Khetarpal's military training, personal life
The trailer weaves together scenes of Khetarpal's intense military training with moments from his personal life.
One heartfelt exchange shows him telling his mom he's heading to war; she replies with quiet strength, telling him to fight like a lion.
Dharmendra appears as Khetarpal's father, sharing stories that shaped Arun's spirit.
Film aims to honor legacy of courage, sacrifice
Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani officer who acknowledges Khetarpal's impact across borders.
The film aims to celebrate not just wartime heroics but also the lasting legacy of courage and sacrifice.