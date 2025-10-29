'Baahubali' producer reveals ₹25-30 lakh daily filming cost amid re-release

Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the Baahubali franchise, recently revealed the daily production cost for the epic saga. Speaking to Gulte Pro, he said that each day of shooting was costing them lakhs. The global blockbuster is set to return to theaters on Friday, October 31, as a single film combining both parts of the story.

Budget negotiations Rajamouli was open to compromising some aspects Yarlagadda also shared insights into his discussions with director S.S. Rajamouli about the film's budget. He said that while Rajamouli sometimes agreed to budget compromises, it wasn't always the case. "Nonetheless, there will be instances when he says, 'I won't compromise on this.'" To explain his statement, he cited an incident involving the Manohari item song, where they initially planned to feature a big star but eventually decided against it due to rising expenses.

Production details Yarlagadda shared insights into production costs Yarlagadda revealed, "We spent ₹25-30 lakh per day, and it spanned a 30-40 day schedule." "In between, we paused the shoot for a day to discuss the costs. This is just the production I am referencing, not including CGI or other expenses." He said the team couldn't compromise much, so they continued filming with some "tightening and optimisations."