How did Arshad Warsi get cast in 'Bads of Bollywood'?

Arshad Warsi , who recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan 's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has revealed how he was convinced to take on the role. Speaking on the Figuring Out with Raj Shamani podcast, Warsi said he didn't even think twice before agreeing to do the project. "He wanted me to do something, barely a day or 2 days job. I said I'm done," he shared.

Role acceptance Warsi didn't ask for script, plot details Warsi recounted how he agreed to play a gangster who bails out the hero in the show. "I don't need to hear anything, just tell me what I have to do," he said, adding that his curiosity about certain plot details didn't affect his decision. He humorously recalled asking Khan about where a boat was coming from in one scene, to which Khan replied it was probably coming from Somalia.

Director's praise Director's instinct, clarity impressed Warsi Warsi also praised Khan's clarity and instinct as a director. He said, "These are the directors that, when you know the story thoroughly, then you're both on the same page. If you're not, quietly listen to him." He also added that he was open to returning for a second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood if Khan wanted him back.