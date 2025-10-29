How did Arshad Warsi get cast in 'Bads of Bollywood'?
What's the story
Arshad Warsi, who recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has revealed how he was convinced to take on the role. Speaking on the Figuring Out with Raj Shamani podcast, Warsi said he didn't even think twice before agreeing to do the project. "He wanted me to do something, barely a day or 2 days job. I said I'm done," he shared.
Role acceptance
Warsi didn't ask for script, plot details
Warsi recounted how he agreed to play a gangster who bails out the hero in the show. "I don't need to hear anything, just tell me what I have to do," he said, adding that his curiosity about certain plot details didn't affect his decision. He humorously recalled asking Khan about where a boat was coming from in one scene, to which Khan replied it was probably coming from Somalia.
Director's praise
Director's instinct, clarity impressed Warsi
Warsi also praised Khan's clarity and instinct as a director. He said, "These are the directors that, when you know the story thoroughly, then you're both on the same page. If you're not, quietly listen to him." He also added that he was open to returning for a second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood if Khan wanted him back.
Role significance
On the importance of small roles
Warsi also spoke about the importance of small roles in films. He said, "Doing small roles does work, not only for me but for anybody." He cited Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in Munna Bhai MBBS as an example. "I personally feel it doesn't matter. Do one scene, but do it so well that as an audience I can't get my focus off you." Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, delves into the chaotic world of Hindi cinema.