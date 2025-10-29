'Maxton Hall' S02 on Prime Video: Release date, plot, trailer Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is back for its second season on November 7, 2025. Fans get the first three episodes right away, then new ones drop each week until the finale on November 28.

The show—based on Mona Kasten's hit young-adult novel series—became Prime Video's most watched International Original series after its May 2024 debut.