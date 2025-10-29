'Maxton Hall' S02 on Prime Video: Release date, plot, trailer
Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is back for its second season on November 7, 2025. Fans get the first three episodes right away, then new ones drop each week until the finale on November 28.
The show—based on Mona Kasten's hit young-adult novel series—became Prime Video's most watched International Original series after its May 2024 debut.
What's happening in Season 2?
Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), a determined scholar, and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), a wealthy heir, face new challenges in England.
A family crisis pulls them apart just as Ruby is close to her Oxford dream.
She tries to fade into the background again but can't quite let go of James, who isn't giving up easily.
Where to watch the show and more
Catch all episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries if you're a Prime subscriber.
The series is adapted from Mona Kasten's bestselling trilogy and was renewed for a third season even before this one aired—a sign of just how popular it's become worldwide.