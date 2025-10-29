Does Salman watch 'Bigg Boss' episodes before 'Weekend Ka Vaar'?

For over a decade, Bigg Boss has ruled the Indian reality TV scene with its heady mix of drama and entertainment. The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan , has become a ritual for millions of viewers. But does Khan really watch every episode before stepping on stage on Weekend Ka Vaar? Producer Rishi Negi of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India shared with India Today that Khan is highly dedicated to his work and remains closely involved in the process.

Viewing routine How does Khan prep for the show? Negi revealed, "Salman does try to watch the episodes." He said. "But if he can't catch up with the daily telecasts, he sits down with the team on weekends to go through one or two hours of key footage." These sessions help him stay updated on major events in the house before his hosting duties.

Collaborative process On audience feedback, discussions before shoot Once he's up to speed, discussions begin. Negi mentioned that Khan develops his own perspective on what's right or wrong. He said, "He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view... We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in." Negi added that Khan frequently gathers feedback from friends who are avid viewers of the show, helping him stay attuned to audience sentiment.