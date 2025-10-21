Ilaiyaraaja announces 2nd western classical symphony Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja just announced his second Western classical symphony, riding high on the success of his first, Valiant.

The news dropped during Deepavali 2024, along with the announcement of another new piece called Symphonic Dancers.

This follows Valiant's warmly received performance at Dubai Opera, where it was appreciated by audiences.