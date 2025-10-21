Ilaiyaraaja announces 2nd western classical symphony
Music legend Ilaiyaraaja just announced his second Western classical symphony, riding high on the success of his first, Valiant.
The news dropped during Deepavali 2024, along with the announcement of another new piece called Symphonic Dancers.
This follows Valiant's warmly received performance at Dubai Opera, where it was appreciated by audiences.
'Valiant' was a groundbreaking success
Premiering in early 2024 in London with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Valiant made history as the first full Western symphony by an Indian composer.
Ilaiyaraaja mixed Western orchestral sounds with Indian classical vibes, creating something truly unique that resonated in both London and Dubai.
Ilaiyaraaja's journey in music
With over 8,600 songs across nine languages and iconic works like Thiruvasagam in Symphony (2006), Ilaiyaraaja has shaped how Indian music meets the world.
Honors like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan highlight his impact—and he's still pushing boundaries today.