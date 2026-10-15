Imran Khan to challenge notice asking him to leave India
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan is set to challenge a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, asking him to leave India. As per Hindustan Times, his lawyer has stated that there are no rules prohibiting Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from participating in protests. The actor was detained last week for joining a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Legal proceedings
What is the case against Khan?
The Mumbai office of the FRRO issued a notice to Khan, an American citizen and OCI cardholder.
The notice was served after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya raised questions about Khan's participation in the protest as a foreign national.
The actor was among hundreds detained by Mumbai Police on October 10.
Actor's statement
Khan's post amid detention
After his detention, Khan posted a selfie from inside a police van on Instagram, captioned, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."
He told reporters at the site that he had come there as a citizen of Mumbai and was not there with any demands.
He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.
Political fallout
'They labeled him a foreign national and told him...'
Somaiya had demanded Khan's immediate arrest and deportation over his participation in the Mumbai protest, alleging violations of OCI provisions and visa conditions.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the decision, claiming the government was scared.
"They labeled him a foreign national and told him to leave the country."
"There are many other artists in Bollywood who are foreign nationals...So, compile a list of all of them and tell them all to leave."