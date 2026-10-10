Anti-CEC protests: Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai

In Delhi, nearly 1,500 people were detained ahead of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar.

Among those detained were former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, and All India Students Association's Neha Bora.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.