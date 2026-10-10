Anti-CEC protests: Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration was organized in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s call for a protest. The police stated that no permission had been requested for this protest and cited Bombay High Court's directions allowing protests only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed seeking permission but received no response.
Twitter Post
Khan spoke to media before detention
#WATCH | Mumbai: Before he was detained by Police, Actor Imran Khan says, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am… https://t.co/LyN1NEXKW9 pic.twitter.com/5xJy2kk4Vr— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
National impact
In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee among 1,500 detained
In Delhi, nearly 1,500 people were detained ahead of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar.
Among those detained were former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, and All India Students Association's Neha Bora.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Actor's stance
Khan's views on art not being political
Khan had previously attended a protest march in July where he was asked about his views on actors who believe art is not political.
He responded by saying, "True art is going to have an individual artist point of view embedded within it."
"If you can't stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value."
Actor's activism
Khan's support for student protest
Khan had also voiced his support for the student protest on social media.
He expressed anger over the alleged lathi-charge on students, saying the system meant to protect and support them had already failed them.
He wrote, "Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors... how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system."
Career highlights
Looking at his career in Bollywood
Khan made his acting debut with 2008's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh.
The film has attained cult classic status over the years.
He is also known for romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, among others.
His last film as a lead was Katti Batti.