Imran gets interim relief, won't have to leave India tomorrow

Khan, a US citizen, had moved the High Court against a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28.

The notice was issued after he was briefly detained during a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

The protest was held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's protests in Delhi, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.