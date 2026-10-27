Imran gets interim relief, won't have to leave India tomorrow
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan has received interim relief from the Bombay High Court, which has stayed a notice asking him to leave India by Wednesday. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 2, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unavailable. The Center assured no coercive action would be taken against Khan until then.
Legal proceedings
What is the case against Khan?
Khan, a US citizen, had moved the High Court against a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28.
The notice was issued after he was briefly detained during a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10.
The protest was held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's protests in Delhi, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Actor's stance
Petition called police notice 'illegal'
In his petition, Khan denied participating in any gathering or having any association with the organizers of the protests.
He called the police notice "illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic," arguing it reflects "patent non-application of mind and the arbitrary targeting" of him as a public figure.
The actor sought quashing of the notice and requested a stay on its operation during his petition's pendency.
Additional notice
Show-cause notice issued to Khan
Along with his petition, Khan also received a show-cause notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
The notice asked him to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be revoked.
The actor claimed he had no association with any organization involved in organizing the protest against CEC Kumar.
Government action
Police served departure order after invoking provisions
The police served Khan the departure order after invoking provisions under Sections 7 (2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
These sections empower the government to prohibit, regulate, or restrict a foreigner's presence in India.
Section 29 allows for a foreign national's removal for violating any provisions, rules, or orders of the Act or based on an adverse security report, per MoneyControl.