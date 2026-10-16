Imran Khan's lawyers claim actor didn't participate in Mumbai protest
What's the story
Bollywood actor Imran Khan's legal team has denied allegations that he was involved in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The lawyers argued that Khan was simply passing through the area, reported The Times of India. This clarification comes after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) served a notice, asking the actor to leave India by October 28.
Detention details
Khan detained during protest, posted about it on social media
Khan was among those detained by Mumbai Police during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Katti Batti actor later posted a selfie from inside a police van on social media, humorously captioning it, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."
His involvement in the protest raised questions about compliance with rules applicable to foreign nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.
Legal strategy
Khan's lawyers seek to obtain CCTV footage
Khan's legal team plans to obtain CCTV footage from the area to prove he was merely passing through.
Advocate Zulfiquar Memon told TOI, "Let police take out the CCTV footage of the area and everything will be clear."
According to the defense, the actor was on his way through Nana Chowk when police barricades blocked his path and media personnel approached him.
Apart from Memon, Khan is being represented by Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik from MZM Legal LLP.
Actor's statement
What did Khan say before being detained?
When asked about his presence at the protest site before his detention, Khan had said, "I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city."
"I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why are people's voices being repressed."
Police registered a case against several protesters, including Khan, for unlawful assembly since permission wasn't granted for the protest.
Official stance
Maharashtra minister defends FRRO's decision
Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, defended FRRO's decision, stating, "When you enter a country, a visa is issued, and certain conditions are stated. You cannot violate those conditions, and if any violation occurs, the relevant Act applies and a notice is issued."
Khan is a US citizen with an OCI card.
Although OCI status allows eligible foreign citizens to travel and reside in India under specified conditions, it does not confer Indian citizenship.