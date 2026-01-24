LOADING...
Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation for ₹400cr Chitrotpala Film City
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 24, 2026
05:03 pm
What's the story

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation for the Chitrotpala International Film City and Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre on Saturday. Spanning 95 acres, the project is led by creator Tarun Rathi through Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd. and Indradeep Infra Ltd., with backing from India's Ministry of Tourism under the Special Assistance Scheme, reported Variety. The development aims to position Chhattisgarh as a new production destination in India.

Economic impact

The project will boost local economy

Apart from soundstages, the Chitrotpala Film City will also have exhibition and convention infrastructure. The development is in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Limited and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts. The facilities are designed to provide economic opportunities for local artisans and tribal communities. Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma (of Gadar fame) was also present at the ceremony.

Employment opportunities

Chitrotpala Film City to create jobs in creative industries

The project is expected to create jobs in creative industries and related sectors. Sai said, "I am glad that the government is supporting this new world-class Film City with ₹150 crore in the first phase and ₹250-300 crore in later phases." "It should take us about two years to fully develop this dream project." Rathi stressed, "We are trying to support filmmakers with...a complete ecosystem so that producers and crews from...across India can come to Raipur to shoot."

Industry interest

Chitrotpala Film City to attract major film productions

The Chitrotpala Film City has already attracted industry interest, with early discussions considering it as a potential filming location for upcoming movies like Golmaal 5 and Gadaar 3, among others. The project is part of Chhattisgarh's strategy to diversify India's production landscape beyond established hubs in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

