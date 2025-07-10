Next Article
India's OTT platforms leverage gaming boom for growth
Streaming platforms in India are jumping into gaming and esports, hoping to reach the country's 568 million gamers.
While India currently makes up just 5% of global gaming revenue, experts see huge potential for growth as more people get hooked on mobile games and esports.
Shows and competitions are being made around gaming
Fresh projects are popping up everywhere—like The Good Game Group's new reality show with a $100,000 prize, which could soon launch in the US and UK too.
Nodwin Gaming's Playground is going multilingual with Endemol Banijay, while Gaming Insaan is streaming on Amazon MX Player.
Plus, WCG National Showdown India is set to debut this September.