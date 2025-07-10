Vikrant Massey finds Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan 'Challenging' Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Vikrant Massey says his next film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is the toughest project he's ever done.

"The whole film was a challenge because I have never done something like this. Probably in my film career was the only genre I had not attempted... Everything that I was afraid of, which I consciously didn't do all these years, sab kuch ghum karke ek hi film mein kar diya maine," he shared in an interview.