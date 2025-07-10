Vikrant Massey finds Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan 'Challenging'
Vikrant Massey says his next film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is the toughest project he's ever done.
"The whole film was a challenge because I have never done something like this. Probably in my film career was the only genre I had not attempted... Everything that I was afraid of, which I consciously didn't do all these years, sab kuch ghum karke ek hi film mein kar diya maine," he shared in an interview.
The film features Massey, Kapoor as visually impaired characters
Set to release July 11, 2025, the movie features Massey and Shanaya Kapoor—her first film—playing visually impaired characters.
To prep, they visited a blind school together and built a real-life bond that helped their on-screen chemistry feel natural.
Massey sounds genuinely excited about what they have created together
Massey praised Kapoor's dedication, saying she knew even his lines on day one.
Inspired by her prep and director Santosh Singh's guidance, he took on singing, dancing, and playing a blind character—all things he'd avoided before.
Despite the nerves, he sounds genuinely excited about what they've created together.