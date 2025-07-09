Next Article
'Star Wars' influences late change in James Gunn's 'Superman'
James Gunn just gave the new Superman movie a last-minute twist: he added a short, Star Wars-inspired opening crawl.
He noticed people were still a bit lost about the world they were entering in the DC Universe, so this six-sentence intro quickly brings everyone up to speed—no slowdowns, just the essentials before the action starts.
Makes the viewer feel at home in Superman's world
Gunn says this move is kind of like how he used '70s pop music in Guardians of the Galaxy—to make big stories feel familiar and grounded.
With this opening crawl, he's hoping viewers feel right at home in Superman's world from the very first scene.