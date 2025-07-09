'Star Wars' influences late change in James Gunn's 'Superman' Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

James Gunn just gave the new Superman movie a last-minute twist: he added a short, Star Wars-inspired opening crawl.

He noticed people were still a bit lost about the world they were entering in the DC Universe, so this six-sentence intro quickly brings everyone up to speed—no slowdowns, just the essentials before the action starts.