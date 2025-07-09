Next Article
'Ne Zha 2' returns with Michelle Yeoh as lead voice
The hit animated film Ne Zha 2, featuring Michelle Yeoh in a key role, is getting an English-language release on August 22.
You'll be able to catch it in theaters across the US Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—including Imax and 3D screens—thanks to A24 and CMC Pictures.
'Ne Zha 2' takes the world by storm
Ne Zha 2 made waves in China earlier this year, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie ever with $2.2 billion worldwide—beating Inside Out 2.
Directed by Yu Yang and based on the classic novel The Investiture of the Gods, the story follows demigod Ne Zha as he faces new chaos.
Yeoh said she felt honored to be part of this record-breaking project.