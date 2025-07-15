Next Article
Inside Kapil Sharma's luxurious Mumbai home
Kapil Sharma, one of India's favorite comedians, lives with his family in a stunning Mumbai apartment now valued at over ₹15 crore.
Bought for ₹8 crore in 2012, his 9th-floor flat—called Shantivan—is home to his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and their two kids.
Apartment features and more on work front
The apartment blends modern style with cozy touches: think metallic tones, wooden floors, big chandeliers, and a playful corner for the kids.
On the work front, Kapil is hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix (season three!), featuring celebs from actors to cricketers. New episodes drop every Saturday at 8pm.