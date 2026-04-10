Month after marriage, 'Mahakumbh viral girl' Monalisa exposed as minor

Monalisa , who became known as the "Mahakumbh viral girl," has once again made headlines after an investigation revealed that she is a minor. The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh have now booked her husband, Farman Khan, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. They got married last month. He has also been charged with criminal conspiracy and unlawful marriage under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Age verification Monalisa was born in December 2009 The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has confirmed Monalisa's age through official hospital records. According to these records, she was born on December 30, 2009, making her 16 years and over two months old at the time of her marriage on March 11 this year.

Viral sensation Who is Monalisa? Monalisa, a member of the Pardhi tribal community, first gained fame during the 2025 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She was seen selling rudraksh garlands, and a video of her went viral on social media, making her an overnight internet sensation. The craze was so much that Monalisa had to leave the Kumbh grounds. Later, she got film offers.

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Fraudulent document Investigation into Monalisa's marriage The investigation into Monalisa's marriage began at the temple in Kerala, where the ceremony took place. The temple administration told investigators that they conducted the wedding based on the ages mentioned in the couple's Aadhaar cards. However, a birth certificate used to register their marriage at a Gram Panchayat office was found to be fraudulent. Issued by Maheshwar Municipality, it listed her date of birth as January 1, 2008- nearly two years earlier than what government hospital records show.

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