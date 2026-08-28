Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' slows down; earns ₹125 crore globally
What's the story
The film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja and directed by Shiva Nirvana, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on the seventh day of its release. The movie earned ₹6.9 crore across 2,400 shows on Thursday, taking its total India gross collection to ₹106.95 crore and total India net collection to ₹92.15 crore so far.
Box office performance
'Irumudi' overseas collection
The film's Day 7 collection of ₹6.9 crore marks a 32.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹10.2 crore.
Despite this drop, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India within its first week of release.
The overseas collection for Irumudi on Day 7 was ₹0.65 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹17.9 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹124.85 crore so far.
Language-wise analysis
Language-wise breakdown of the film's performance
On its seventh day, Irumudi's net collection in India was ₹0.01 crore for Tamil and ₹6.89 crore for Telugu, with the latter contributing to the majority of the film's earnings.
The overall language-wise breakdown shows that Telugu accounted for a whopping 73.1% of the total net collection at ₹91.95 crore from 18,915 shows, while Tamil contributed only 15.6% at ₹0.2 crore from 517 shows.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy and regional performance
The film's overall occupancy on Day 7 was recorded at 49.88%. The highest occupancy was observed during the night shows at 66.23%.
In major regions, Irumudi saw the highest occupancy in Hyderabad (90%), followed by Vijayawada (59%) and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (77%).
Despite the significant drop in collections, Irumudi has managed to maintain a steady audience turnout across various regions.