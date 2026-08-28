Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' slows down; earns ₹125 crore globally

The film's Day 7 collection of ₹6.9 crore marks a 32.4% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹10.2 crore.

Despite this drop, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India within its first week of release.

The overseas collection for Irumudi on Day 7 was ₹0.65 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹17.9 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹124.85 crore so far.