Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other, internet speculates split

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of a possible separation. The couple, who often shared glimpses of their married life online, has left fans speculating about the state of their relationship after four years of marriage. Adding to the speculation, Roy has deleted all posts featuring Nambiar from her social media account.

Fan reactions Fans flooded Nambiar's post with questions Fans soon flooded Nambiar's comment section with questions about their relationship status. One user wrote, "Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?" Another commented, "Behind every 'perfect' post is a human being navigating a world the camera never sees." However, neither Roy nor Nambiar has responded to the rumors surrounding their marriage.

Relationship history Roy-Nambiar's January 2022 wedding Roy and Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker from a Jain family in Bengaluru, got married in January 2022. Their wedding was held at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim with both Malayali and Bengali customs. The couple had shared their wedding pictures on social media at the time, expressing their joy about finally being together.

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