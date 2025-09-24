When to watch 'IT: Welcome to Derry' OTT in India
What's the story
The much-awaited horror prequel, IT: Welcome to Derry, is all set for its digital premiere this October 2025. The series will explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown and delve into the dark history of Derry. It is set in the 1950s and '60s and follows Mike Hanlon's grandparents as they are among the first to encounter Pennywise in Derry. Read on for more details about its OTT release in India.
Streaming details
When and where to watch 'Welcome to Derry'
The series will premiere globally on HBO Max on October 26, 2025. In India, it will be available exclusively on JioHotstar from October 27. This digital release is generating excitement as it enables fans around the world to enjoy this new interpretation of Stephen King's horror classic from their homes.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
No use running. You’re already home.#ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 27 on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/sBQazJhBfz— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 23, 2025
Franchise continuity
Cast and crew of the series
The series is being developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Andy, who directed the recent IT films, will direct several episodes of this prequel. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise in the series. He is joined by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso in a strong ensemble cast.
Series exploration
Teaser of 'Welcome to Derry' is already out
The series not only carries forward the legacy of King's horror novel but also enriches it by exploring untold stories and expanding the mythos of Pennywise and Derry. The recently released teaser has set a dark, suspenseful tone for the series. An official trailer is expected to be released by mid-October, further building anticipation ahead of its premiere.