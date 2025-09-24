'IT: Welcome to Derry' is set for October 2025 release

When to watch 'IT: Welcome to Derry' OTT in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:18 am Sep 24, 2025

The much-awaited horror prequel, IT: Welcome to Derry, is all set for its digital premiere this October 2025. The series will explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown and delve into the dark history of Derry. It is set in the 1950s and '60s and follows Mike Hanlon's grandparents as they are among the first to encounter Pennywise in Derry. Read on for more details about its OTT release in India.