Jadhav's 'Hai Yeh Junoon' and 1st Hindi web series debut Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Ankita Jadhav, who you might know from music videos like Chal Chalen Aasman Pe and Dil Dhadak Raha Hai, is stepping into the OTT world.

She's about to drop an upcoming song, Hai Yeh Junoon, but the big news is her first-ever Hindi web series on a major streaming platform, a move that signals a fresh chapter in her career.