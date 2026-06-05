Jadhav's 'Hai Yeh Junoon' and 1st Hindi web series debut
Entertainment
Ankita Jadhav, who you might know from music videos like Chal Chalen Aasman Pe and Dil Dhadak Raha Hai, is stepping into the OTT world.
She's about to drop an upcoming song, Hai Yeh Junoon, but the big news is her first-ever Hindi web series on a major streaming platform, a move that signals a fresh chapter in her career.
Jadhav embraces longform acting, shares BTS
This web series marks Ankita's upcoming move from quick music video roles to long-form storytelling, giving her more room to show off her acting chops and reach new viewers.
She's also pretty active on social media, regularly sharing behind-the-scenes moments and updates with fans as she takes on these exciting projects.