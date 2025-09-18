Bareilly firing incident: Disha Patani's father thanks UP CM 

Disha Patani 's father, Jagdish Patani, has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the swift action taken after a shooting incident outside their home in Bareilly . The accused were killed in an encounter on Wednesday evening. In a video message, Jagdish thanked Adityanath and said that under his guidance, the UP government is realizing the vision of a fear-free society.

Gratitude expressed 'He found the criminals and took such strict action' Jagdish said, "I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took such strict action." "I had a telephonic conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath today and thanked him as under his guidance, UP government and UP police are fully realizing the vision of a fear-free society."

Twitter Post Watch the clip here #WATCH | Bareilly, UP: Regarding the encounter of the 2 accused of firing outside his residence, actor Disha Patani's father and retired CO Jagdish Patani says, "I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took… pic.twitter.com/ugGXLqY46a — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Encounter specifics Accused were associated with notorious gangs The accused, Ravinder from Rohtak and Arun from Sonepat, were associated with the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs. They were gunned down in Ghaziabad's Tronica City during a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Forces of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The suspects had fired outside Patani's house in Bareilly on the morning of September 12.

Security measures Family was provided with full security Jagdish, a retired police officer, said that his family has been provided with full security since the incident. "It was not easy to face such a big gang. It was a big task for the police," he told News18. The Delhi Police Special Cell had launched a manhunt after the shooting incident and tracked the accused to Ghaziabad using intelligence and surveillance techniques.