'Jailer 2' Hindi version releasing on October 15, team confirms
What's the story
The team behind Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 has confirmed that the Hindi version will be released on October 15, as originally scheduled. This clarification comes amid reports that the sequel would not be screened in Hindi at major multiplex chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis due to a disagreement over its OTT release window.
Official statement
'Jailer 2' will release on October 15: Official statement
The film's official representatives said there has been no change to the planned release date.
They stated, "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film's Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026."
Distribution details
Who will distribute 'Jailer 2' in North India?
The statement further added, "The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release."
"We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film's release."
Rights disagreement
What did the rumors say?
Reports suggest that Sun Pictures has sold the Jailer 2 OTT rights to Prime Video for a whopping ₹160 crore.
Leading multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, generally follow an eight-week gap between a Hindi movie's theatrical release and its OTT premiere.
Sun Pictures has reportedly agreed to a shorter, four-week window for Jailer 2 across languages, with a tentative OTT premiere in November.
This led to recent reports that the Hindi version might miss a wider multiplex release.
Film details
Everything to know about the movie
The sequel is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Kalanithi Maran producing it under the Sun Pictures banner.
It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, and Mirnaa. Mammootty, Hrithik Roshan and Shiva Rajkumar will appear in cameos.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
Jailer 2 has received a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds.