When will Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' hit OTT?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, was released on Thursday amid immense hype. While some viewers have praised the film's humor, action sequences, and background score, others said the movie felt uneven. Now all eyes are on its OTT release. Here's everything to know.
Digital premiere
OTT release date and platform
According to NDTV, Jailer 2 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November.
The film is reportedly set to stream in multiple languages, including Hindi.
Its digital debut may coincide with Diwali, potentially positioning it as one of the platform's major festive releases.
The official OTT release date will be confirmed by the makers later.
The action drama is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures; it is a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer.
Alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first installment.
The sequel also stars SJ. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna.
Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohanlal, among others, make cameo appearances.