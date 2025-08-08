James Gunn to helm another Superman-related DC movie Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

James Gunn, who's already behind the 2025 Superman reboot, is now confirmed to write and direct another DC movie connected to Superman's world.

Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, David Zaslav, says Gunn is working on the "next installment in the Super-Family," hinting at a story that goes beyond just Superman—think more characters like Supergirl joining in.