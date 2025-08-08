Next Article
James Gunn to helm another Superman-related DC movie
James Gunn, who's already behind the 2025 Superman reboot, is now confirmed to write and direct another DC movie connected to Superman's world.
Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, David Zaslav, says Gunn is working on the "next installment in the Super-Family," hinting at a story that goes beyond just Superman—think more characters like Supergirl joining in.
Possible expansion of the reboot's universe
The recent reboot introduced fresh faces like Lois Lane and Krypto, laying the groundwork for bigger stories.
With Gunn promising more updates soon, fans can look forward to a wider DC universe where familiar and new heroes team up for something bigger than just another sequel.