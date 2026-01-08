Actor James Ransone's death ruled a suicide
What's the story
Hollywood actor James Ransone, known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, died by suicide at the age of 46. His death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, confirmed the cause of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had initially ruled his death an apparent suicide. Ransone passed away on December 19 in Los Angeles.
Tributes
Ransone's wife paid emotional tribute to him
Ransone's wife Jamie posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram two days after his death. She wrote, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again." She also thanked him for "the greatest gifts," their children, Jack and Violet. A GoFundMe page was also created to support the family with expenses after his death. The fundraiser remembered Ransone as a "beloved husband, father, and friend."
Career highlights
Ransone's career and personal life
Ransone was born on June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland. He is best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in the hit HBO series The Wire and as the older Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. His other notable works include The Black Phone, Black Phone 2, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, and Sean Baker's Tangerine.
Co-star tributes
Ransone's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor
Following his death, Ransone's former co-stars paid tribute to him. Channing Tatum, who worked with him on the 2011 film The Son of No One, wrote on Instagram, "I love you PJ I'll see you on the next one my G." Natasha Lyonne, who recently worked with Ransone on Season 2 of Poker Face, also paid tribute. She commented on Jamie's Instagram post saying, "Love you with everything I got."