Actor James Ransone's death ruled a suicide

Hollywood actor James Ransone , known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, died by suicide at the age of 46. His death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, confirmed the cause of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had initially ruled his death an apparent suicide. Ransone passed away on December 19 in Los Angeles.

Tributes Ransone's wife paid emotional tribute to him Ransone's wife Jamie posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram two days after his death. She wrote, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again." She also thanked him for "the greatest gifts," their children, Jack and Violet. A GoFundMe page was also created to support the family with expenses after his death. The fundraiser remembered Ransone as a "beloved husband, father, and friend."

Career highlights Ransone's career and personal life Ransone was born on June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland. He is best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in the hit HBO series The Wire and as the older Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. His other notable works include The Black Phone, Black Phone 2, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, and Sean Baker's Tangerine.