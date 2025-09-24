Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to drop 1st single on Diwali?

The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay , is reportedly set to drop its first single around Diwali 2025. As per Kollywood insider Valai Pechu, the song is expected to be sung by Vijay himself, adding another layer of excitement for his fans. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

Cameo roles Rumored cameos of directors in 'Jana Nayagan' The political drama Jana Nayagan is also rumored to feature cameo appearances by celebrated directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Atlee. According to Pinkvilla, the directors are speculated to appear as journalists in the film. All three filmmakers have previously worked with Vijay on various projects.

Film details More about 'Jana Nayagan' Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is rumored to feature Vijay as a former police officer drawn into a high-stakes political battle. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. It will be released just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Vijay is speculated to hang up his acting boots after this film and fully commit to politics.