'Janaawar-The Beast Within' trailer: Bhuvan Arora leads crime investigation

Bhuvan Arora, best known for Farzi, will next be seen in the ZEE5 original series Janaawar - The Beast Within. The series is a gripping crime flick set in the town of Chhand. On Saturday, September 13, the makers dropped the trailer for the series, which gives us a glimpse into its intriguing storyline.

Character Arora's character faces systemic biases, personal struggles In the series, Arora plays Hemant Kumar, a dedicated cop who gets caught up in a web of crime. The trailer hints at his investigation into a headless body, missing gold, and a vanished man that disrupts the fragile peace of Chhand. However, it's not just the crime he needs to fight but also the systemic biases and personal struggles along the way.

Role 'Emotionally demanding role,' says Arora Speaking about his role, Arora said in a statement, "Janaawar - The Beast Within is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor but as a human being." "Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons." The show also stars Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, and Eshika Dey.