Shahid Kapoor begins filming for 'Cocktail 2'
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor has started filming for the much-awaited film, Cocktail 2. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, is reportedly set to hit theaters in 2026. On Saturday, Kapoor shared a selfie from the location on his Instagram Story. He captioned the story, "New Beginnings!!! Cocktail 2," while tagging his two co-stars. The project is helmed by Homi Adajania.
Production details
Film to be shot across India and Europe
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Cocktail 2 is expected to be completed by January 2026. The movie will be shot in various locations across India and Europe. Apart from the lead actors, the makers are also likely to cast an ensemble supporting cast for this project. The film promises to deliver a mix of romance, comedy, and drama against stunning backdrops.
Future ventures
Other upcoming projects of the lead actors
Apart from Cocktail 2, Kapoor will be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, releasing in December Sanon is currently working on Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush. Mandanna recently wrapped up filming for Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana before jumping into Cocktail 2.