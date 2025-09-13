'Rise and Fall': Aahana calls Bali 'licchad' in private conversation

Their clash began during a nominations task when Kumra asked Bali to speak respectfully, but he fired back with insults. The exchange quickly turned harsh—Kumra called him "bekar aadmi," while Bali hit back by calling her "ghatiya aurat" and even took digs at her family. Other contestants were left pretty shocked by how intense things got.

Their ongoing feud is the highlight of the season

Since then, both have kept up the verbal jabs. Bali has called Kumra "fake" and questioned her intelligence; Kumra hasn't held back either, criticizing his upbringing and character.

With the house split into Rulers (like Kumra) and Workers (like Bali), their ongoing feud is adding plenty of spice to this season.