No India release for Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal'

By Isha Sharma 05:10 pm Sep 13, 202505:10 pm

What's the story

The controversial film Aabeer Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in India. The movie was initially set to premiere on May 9 but was banned following the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing political tensions between Pakistan and India. On Friday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie will finally be released in Indian theaters on September 26. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now dismissed these claims as false.