No India release for Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal'
The controversial film Aabeer Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in India. The movie was initially set to premiere on May 9 but was banned following the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing political tensions between Pakistan and India. On Friday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie will finally be released in Indian theaters on September 26. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now dismissed these claims as false.
The PIB took to social media to clarify the situation. They wrote, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film Aabeer Gulaal starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26. #PIBFactCheck." The bureau added, "This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."
Aabeer Gulaal has been mired in controversy due to political tensions. The film was released globally on September 12 but did not premiere in India. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, also chose the same path and skipped its Indian release. Aabeer Gulaal has been directed by Aarti S Bagdi and features music by Amit Trivedi.