'House Mates' OTT release: When, where to watch

House Mates, a 2025 Tamil horror-comedy directed by T Raja Vel, is heading to Zee5 on September 19.

The film follows newlyweds Karthik and Anu (played by Darshan and Aarsha Chandini Baiju) as they move into an old apartment and find themselves caught up in some spooky happenings.