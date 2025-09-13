Next Article
'House Mates' OTT release: When, where to watch
House Mates, a 2025 Tamil horror-comedy directed by T Raja Vel, is heading to Zee5 on September 19.
The film follows newlyweds Karthik and Anu (played by Darshan and Aarsha Chandini Baiju) as they move into an old apartment and find themselves caught up in some spooky happenings.
Streaming details
You'll need a Zee5 subscription to stream House Mates when it drops online.
This is your chance to catch up from home.
Cast and crew's ratings
The story links present-day chills with another family's past, featuring Kaali Venkat and Vinodhini.
Reviews have been mixed—some love the unique blend of humor and scares, while others felt the pacing dragged at times.
Still, it's scored a strong 9.3/10 from IMDb users so far.
Perfect weekend watch for horror-comedy fans!
The film offers something spooky but not too intense!